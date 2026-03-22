Flames' Andrew Basha: Three-point game in WHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basha scored twice and added an assist in WHL Medicine Hat's 8-3 win over Red Deer on Saturday.
Basha reached the 50-point mark in just his 32nd game of the WHL campaign. He's at 18 goals and 32 assists since rejoining the Tigers after a quiet stint with AHL Calgary. Basha should be ready for a full-time move to the AHL in 2026-27, though he'll look to keep contributing during Medicine Hat's playoff run this spring.
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