Basha scored twice and added an assist in WHL Medicine Hat's 8-3 win over Red Deer on Saturday.

Basha reached the 50-point mark in just his 32nd game of the WHL campaign. He's at 18 goals and 32 assists since rejoining the Tigers after a quiet stint with AHL Calgary. Basha should be ready for a full-time move to the AHL in 2026-27, though he'll look to keep contributing during Medicine Hat's playoff run this spring.