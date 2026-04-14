Basha logged three assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 5-2 win over Calgary in Game 3 on Monday.

Basha is up to three goals and 10 helpers over eight playoff contests so far. His work Monday helped put Medicine Hat on the verge of sweeping its second-round playoff series. Basha will call Calgary home in 2026-27 when he heads to the AHL full-time, but he's looking to break that city's junior-hockey heart in Wednesday's Game 4.