Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Activated off injured reserve
Mangiapane (undisclosed) was removed from injured reserve Monday.
Mangiapane missed the past seven games due to his undisclosed issue, but appears to be healthy. The team never released any information regarding the nature of the winger's injury, but at the point, it doesn't really matter why he was out of the lineup. Whether he can bump Austin Czarnik or Garnet Hathaway up to the press box remains to be seen.
