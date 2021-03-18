Mangiapane recorded an assist, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Mangiapane generated a turnover in the corner and set up Mikael Backlund for a third-period tally. The 24-year-old Mangiapane has a goal and four helpers in his last five outings. He's up to 17 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 30 appearances. He's scoring enough to justify a fantasy roster spot in deeper formats that focus on offense.