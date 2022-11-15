Mangiapane scored an early goal during Monday's 6-5 victory over the Kings.

Mangiapane may want to play more games against goalie Jonathan Quick. The sample size may be small, but the 26-year-old left winger has scored two goals on four shots against the Kings' netminder. Mangiapane's marker Monday, his first in 11 matchups, pulled the Flames even at 2-2, sparking the Flames' three-goal surge over the final 9:05 of the opening frame. Mangiapane added two shots and two hits, leading the Flames to their second-straight victory.