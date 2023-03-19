Mangiapane picked up an assist, fired two shots on goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Stars.

Mangiapane has bounced back from a 10-game point drought with an assist in each of his last two games. The 26-year-old winger is up to 34 points, 156 shots on net, 81 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 70 contests overall. He's been on the top line for the last two games, and his success with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli could keep Mangiapane in that role for a bit longer.