Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Assists in three straight games
Mangiapane registered an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Mangiapane has picked up helpers in each of the last three games. The 23-year-old winger is up to 32 points (17 tallies, 15 assists), 109 shots and 73 hits through 68 contests. He can be useful in DFS given his recent success and modest physicality.
