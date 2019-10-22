Mangiapane (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mangiapane will return to a bottom-six role following a two-game absence Tuesday, skating with Derek Ryan and Tobias Rieder on the Flames' third line. The 23-year-old has potted two goals while averaging 10:55 of ice time in eight games this campaign.