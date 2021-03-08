Mangiapane notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Mangiapane snapped a three-game mini-slump with his assist on Johnny Gaudreau's third-period marker. The 24-year-old Mangiapane has 13 points, 46 shots on net and 22 hits through 26 appearances. He can play in the top six, but his recent work has been on the third line with Mikael Backlund and Milan Lucic.