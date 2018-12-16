Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Back to minors
The Flames reassigned Mangiapane to AHL Stockton on Sunday.
Mangiapane drew into seven games during this NHL stint but went minus-4 without a point. The NHL roster freeze kicks in Dec. 19, so it's unlikely the 22-year-old resurfaces until at least after Christmas.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Draws into Sunday's lineup•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Promoted to top level•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Sent down to minors•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Set to participate in camp•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Missing remainder of season•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Hits minors after replacements arrive•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...