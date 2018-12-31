Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Back with team
Mangiapane is back on the Flames' roster and is once again listed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
The saga surrounding Mangiapane continues, as he has been promoted again from AHL Stockton, but was immediately placed on injured reserve. The team has not provided any information about the winger's status, nor has it given any indication of what might be ailing the Toronto native.
