Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Mangiapane's tally in the third period cut the deficit to one goal, but the Flames didn't have an equalizer in them. The winger, who has recently featured on the second line, is up to eight points, 27 shots on goal and 23 hits in 22 games. While he's playing a bigger role, Mangiapane has yet to generate offense like a top-six forward.