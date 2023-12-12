Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Mangiapane and Connor Zary switched lines, and both wingers were able to light the lamp in the second period. Mangiapane's tally tied the game at 2-2. The 27-year-old snapped a four-game point drought, and the goal was his first since Nov. 20 against the Kraken. Overall, he's produced six goals, 15 points, 44 shots on net, 31 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 27 appearances. He may work alongside Nazem Kadri on the second line for a while after some encouraging play from that duo in this contest, despite the loss.