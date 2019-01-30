Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Called up from minors
Mangiapane was promoted from AHL Stockton on Wednesday.
Mangiapane was sent down to get some additional games during the All-Star break and will now rejoin the team ahead of Friday's matchup with Washington. The winger figured to slot into a fourth-line role over Austin Czarnik, but will likely continue to see limited minutes; he averaged just 7:56 of ice time in his previous five outings.
