Mangiapane was promoted from AHL Stockton on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mangiapane's call-up comes after Michael Frolik (jaw) was placed on injured reserve. If the 21-year-old does crack the lineup during his stint in Calgary, he would be making his NHL debut after a season and a half in the minors with the Heat. Selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the winger racked up an impressive 100-plus points in two straight OHL seasons and appears to have transitioned his scoring touch to the AHL as well -- 33 points in 29 outings in 2017-18.