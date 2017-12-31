Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Called up from minors
Mangiapane was promoted from AHL Stockton on Sunday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Mangiapane's call-up comes after Michael Frolik (jaw) was placed on injured reserve. If the 21-year-old does crack the lineup during his stint in Calgary, he would be making his NHL debut after a season and a half in the minors with the Heat. Selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the winger racked up an impressive 100-plus points in two straight OHL seasons and appears to have transitioned his scoring touch to the AHL as well -- 33 points in 29 outings in 2017-18.
