Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Career night in win
Mangiapane scored a goal and dished two helpers in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
Mangiapane scored just 11 seconds into the contest. He later set up linemates Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm as the trio combined for six points. Mangiapane's first career three-point night gets him to a career-high 15 points in 38 games this season. The 23-year-old has added 49 shots on goal and 37 hits. If he can remain in the top six, he could be poised for a big second half of the season.
