Mangiapane posted an assist and two shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Mangiapane accumulated four goals and three helpers in 15 March appearances, accounting for over half of the 12 points he's produced in 41 contests this year. The five-foot-ten winger is not the typical fourth-liner, as he has only 38 hits on the season, but his production has helped the Flames form a top-5 offense in the league while clinching the top seed in the Western Conference.