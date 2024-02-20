Mangiapane had a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Monday's goal was Mangiapane's 11th of the season. His 35-goal campaign in 2021-22, buoyed by an 18.9 shooting percentage, is a distant memory at this point. He's scored just 28 goals over 137 contests since then. He's settled in as a winger who provides solid secondary scoring, most often playing on the Flames' third line this season.
