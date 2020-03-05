Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Collects helper Wednesday
Mangiapane produced an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Mangiapane set up Elias Lindholm's goal at 11:14 of the third period to get the Flames on the scoreboard. The helper earned Mangiapane his first 30-point season. He's got 17 goals, 13 assists, 103 shots and 70 hits through 66 games this year. With mild offense and a little physicality, the 23-year-old winger may have some appeal in deeper formats, especially since he's posted seven goals and four helpers in his last 10 outings.
