Mangiapane scored his eighth goal of the season and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

The fourth-liner has excelled lately with four tallies and two assists over his last eight games, going plus-10 in that span. Mangiapane has 13 points in 42 games this year, and will likely see an increased role as the Flames rest some of their bigger names during the final week of the season.