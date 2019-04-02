Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Contributes goal in rally
Mangiapane scored his eighth goal of the season and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
The fourth-liner has excelled lately with four tallies and two assists over his last eight games, going plus-10 in that span. Mangiapane has 13 points in 42 games this year, and will likely see an increased role as the Flames rest some of their bigger names during the final week of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...