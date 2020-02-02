Mangiapane picked up an assist in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Mangiapane set up Matthew Tkachuk for a goal at 4:35 of the second period. Through 51 games this season, his first full NHL campaign, Mangiapane has 18 points, 72 shots on goal and 56 hits. He's used in a top-six role, but his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.