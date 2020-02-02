Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Contributes helper
Mangiapane picked up an assist in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
Mangiapane set up Matthew Tkachuk for a goal at 4:35 of the second period. Through 51 games this season, his first full NHL campaign, Mangiapane has 18 points, 72 shots on goal and 56 hits. He's used in a top-six role, but his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Ripples twine twice•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Sets up opening tally•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Career night in win•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Gets ball rolling Sunday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Slides helper in overtime loss•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Gets back in goal column•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.