Mangiapane notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Mangiapane helped out on Mikael Backlund's opening tally late in the first period. With three helpers over his last three games, Mangiapane continues to find consistency on offense with a larger role since the trade deadline. The winger is up to 38 points, 110 shots on net, 82 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 65 outings overall.