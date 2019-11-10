Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Corrals helper
Mangiapane picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Mangiapane combined with his new linemates, relaying a pass from Mikael Backlund along to Matthew Tkachuk for the Flames' first goal of the game. Mangiapane is up to seven points and 24 shots in 18 appearances. His second-line usage is encouraging -- he seems to have replaced Michael Frolik on that particular unit -- but he'll need to show more consistent offense for fantasy owners to take notice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.