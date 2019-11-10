Mangiapane picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Mangiapane combined with his new linemates, relaying a pass from Mikael Backlund along to Matthew Tkachuk for the Flames' first goal of the game. Mangiapane is up to seven points and 24 shots in 18 appearances. His second-line usage is encouraging -- he seems to have replaced Michael Frolik on that particular unit -- but he'll need to show more consistent offense for fantasy owners to take notice.