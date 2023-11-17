Mangiapane posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Mangiapane was given credit for a helper on Dillon Dube's go-ahead goal in the second period, though the assist initially belonged to Elias Lindholm. With two helpers over four games since returning from a suspension, Mangiapane has been just okay on offense. The winger is at nine points, 21 shots on net, 25 PIM, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating through 15 outings overall.