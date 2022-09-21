Mangiapane will miss the first few days of training camp due to a non-serious undisclosed injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames will likely proceed with caution with Mangiapane, but his undisclosed issue shouldn't keep him sidelined for long. The 26-year-old winger racked up 35 goals and 55 points through 82 contests last season.