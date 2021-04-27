Mangiapane notched a power-play assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Mangiapane enjoyed the recent three-game series versus the Canadiens, scoring one goal and adding three assists in that span. The 25-year-old winger has 26 points, 74 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-4 rating in 48 appearances this season. He's settled into a fairly productive top-six role -- he'd be on pace for 45 points in a full campaign.
