Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Mangiapane gave the Flames a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the first period, but that was it for their offense. The 25-year-old winger reached the 20-point mark for the second straight year -- he has 11 goals and nine assists in 39 contests this season. The winger has added 58 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-6 rating while bringing plenty of energy to the Flames' forecheck.