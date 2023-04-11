Mangiapane notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

This was Mangiapane's second two-point game in his last three outings. He set up tallies by Troy Stecher and Mikael Backlund. Mangiapane has 10 points over his last 13 contests, finishing the year strong after a slow start. He's earned 42 points, 180 shots, 86 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 81 outings overall.