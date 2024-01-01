Mangiapane recorded three assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Mangiapane's burst to end the month got him to six points over his last 13 games. This was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 24. Mangiapane was moved down the lineup Sunday to join Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman, while Jonathan Huberdeau moved up to the top line, with both wingers snapping their slumps. Mangiapane is at 20 points, 54 shots on net, 35 hits, 39 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 35 appearances. He may be a solid speculative addition in fantasy if he can build chemistry with his new linemates.