Mangiapane will make his season debut versus the Blackhawks on Sunday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mangiapane will bump Austin Czarnik out of the lineup and take his spot on the third line. The 22-year-old worked into 10 NHL games last season and failed to record a point. Unfortunately, the hopes of breaking that trend are low since linemates Derek Ryan and James Neal have combined for just two even-strength points in the last 12 games.