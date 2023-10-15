Mangiapane notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Mangiapane set up linemate Jonathan Huberdeau's third-period tally. With four points over two contests to begin 2023-24, Mangiapane is quickly putting the sour memory of last year's 17-goal, 43-point effort behind him. The 27-year-old winger has added a plus-2 rating, three shots on net and two PIM this season.