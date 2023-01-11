Mangiapane recorded a goal and assist in Calgary's 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Mangiapane scored at 1:02 of the second period to put Calgary up 3-1, but the Flames failed to protect that lead. He has eight goals and 18 points in 42 contests this season. Mangiapane snapped an 11-game goal scoring drought and had just three assists over that span.