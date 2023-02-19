Mangiapane netted a goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Mangiapane opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game. It was his 12th marker and 29th point in 56 contests in 2022-23. Mangiapane's efforts Saturday snapped his four-game scoring drought.
