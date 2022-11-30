Mangiapane scored a goal, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Mangiapane set up Dillon Dube's first-period marker, and his linemate returned the favor on an insurance goal late in the third. Over the previous six games, Mangiapane had been limited to just one helper. The 26-year-old's been rather ineffective in 2022-23 after his breakout campaign a year ago. He's at four goals, five helpers (two shorthanded), 41 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-4 rating through 22 contests this season.