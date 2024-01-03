Mangiapane scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Mangiapane tipped in a Rasmus Andersson shot to snap an eight-game goal drought. During that span, Mangiapane had started to pick up the pace on offense with five helpers. The 27-year-old is up to seven tallies, 21 points, 55 shots on net, 39 PIM, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating over 36 appearances. While he was recently moved to the third line, that trio is often the Flames' most consistent, so Mangiapane should find success alongside Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.