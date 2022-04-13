Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Mangiapane scored the game-tying goal at 5:33 of the third period on a feed from Elias Lindholm. This ended a 12-game goal drought for Mangiapane, who was limited to just four assists in that span. He's shown some signs of heating up again lately as he looks to finish the year strong. The winger has 31 tallies, 18 assists, 166 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-20 rating through 73 outings.