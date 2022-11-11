Mangiapane registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Mangiapane ended a six-game point drought with the helper, but he's now gone nine contests without a goal. It's a tough slump to shake for the 26-year-old, who will have a very tough time matching the 35-goal campaign he put up last year. He's at five points, 24 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-6 rating through 13 contests in 2022-23.