Mangiapane (undisclosed) was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mangiapane left the game late in the second period after he crashed hard into the boards, presumably to get more testing done in the locker room. The fact that he wasn't able to rejoin the team for the third period is not a great sign for his health. Expect the team to have an update on his health in the coming days, but with Mangiapane out, the team will operate with 11 forwards for the remainder of the game.