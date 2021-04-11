Mangiapane recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.
Mangiapane had the lone assist on Sean Monahan's opening tally 3:12 into the second period. The helper gave Mangiapane a four-game point streak, during which he has two goals and two assists. The Ontario native is at 22 points, 61 shots on net, a minus-4 rating and 37 hits through 41 contests, mainly in a middle-six role.
