Mangiapane scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper aggressively pulled Andrei Vasilevskiy in the third period, and Mangiapane quickly cashed in with 7:43 left in the contest. The goal gave Mangiapane his sixth point in the last seven games. The winger is up to 13 goals, 35 points, 107 shots on net, 73 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 61 outings overall.