Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots and had a pair of hits in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Mangiapane opened the scoring midway through the first period when he deflected a Mark Giordano point shot past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard. The 23-year-old has now scored in each of his last two games after being held without a point in his first six contests. Mangiapane had only eight goals in his first 54 NHL games prior to this season, so don't expect much in the way of offensive production.