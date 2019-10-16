Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

The winger extended the Flames' lead to 2-0 in the second period, with the tally ultimately standing as the game-winner. Mangiapane hadn't recorded a point in the first six games of the season. He's produced 11 hits and 11 shots on goal this year.

