Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Finds scoresheet in win
Mangiapane scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
The winger extended the Flames' lead to 2-0 in the second period, with the tally ultimately standing as the game-winner. Mangiapane hadn't recorded a point in the first six games of the season. He's produced 11 hits and 11 shots on goal this year.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Slow start to 2019-20•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Inks one-year deal with Flames•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Hasn't reported to camp•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Gets qualified•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Opens scoring in Game 1•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Contributes goal in rally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.