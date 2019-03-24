Mangiapane deposited his seventh goal of the season and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

His third-period tally closed the scoring in response to Brock Boeser's power-play goal that halved the Canucks' deficit temporarily. Mangiapane has a modest three-game point streak, scoring three times and adding an assist with a plus-5 rating in that span. Mangiapane is up to 11 points in 37 games this season, helping the Flames' fourth line provide solid depth scoring in recent outings.

