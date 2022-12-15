Mangiapane scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Mangiapane tied the game at 2-2 with 3:51 left in the first period, converting on a feed from Nazem Kadri. It's been a spotty but decent December for Mangiapane -- he has three goals and two assists in eight games this month. The winger is up to seven tallies, 14 points, 57 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-5 rating through 30 outings this season.