Mangiapane recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Mangiapane set up Mikael Backlund's goal 17 seconds into the second period. The 25-year-old Mangiapane has performed fairly well in a middle-six role with 27 points, 82 shots on goal, 46 hits and a minus-5 rating in 52 outings.