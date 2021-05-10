Mangiapane recorded an assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
Mangiapane set up Mikael Backlund's goal 17 seconds into the second period. The 25-year-old Mangiapane has performed fairly well in a middle-six role with 27 points, 82 shots on goal, 46 hits and a minus-5 rating in 52 outings.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Delivers power-play helper•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Puts up assist Saturday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: One of each Friday•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Deposits goal on birthday•