Mangiapane notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mangiapane continues to chip in solid offense in a middle-six role. He has three goals, four assists, 20 hits and 17 shots on net over his last nine outings. The winger hasn't always displayed consistency this season, but he's up to a reasonable 36 points, 109 shots, 81 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 63 appearances.