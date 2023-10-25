Mangiapane notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.
Mangiapane helped out on Blake Coleman's first-period tally. Head coach Ryan Huska overhauled his lines dramatically Tuesday, but Mangiapane, Coleman and Mikael Backlund stayed together, finding success as an energy line. Through seven contests, Mangiapane has three goals, three helpers, 10 shots on net and a plus-3 rating this season.
