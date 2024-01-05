Mangiapane notched an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Predators.
Mangiapane's resurgence continued Thursday -- he's now earned one goal and five assists over his last five games. The winger set up Noah Hanifin's buzzer-beater in the second period. Mangiapane is now at 22 points, 55 shots on net, 39 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 37 appearances. He'll likely stick on the third line as long as the team is finding success with him there.
