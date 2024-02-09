Mangiapane scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 victory over New Jersey on Thursday.

His goal went into an empty net, but they all count the same. Mangiapane caught lightning in a proverbial bottle two seasons ago when he popped in 35 goals. Thursday's goal was his 10th in 50 games, which is a 16-goal pace. Mangiapane's fantasy value is restricted to deep leagues at best.