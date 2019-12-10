Mangiapane scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Mangiapane struck early in the third period, sniping the go-ahead goal on pass from Matthew Tkachuk just 12 seconds into the frame. Mangiapane now has six goals, 10 points and 34 shots on goal through 30 appearances. He needs just three points to match his output from 2018-19, which he achieved in 44 outings.